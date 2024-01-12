en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Returns to Music with Empowering Single ‘Yes And’: A Teaser for ‘Eternal Sunshine’?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Pop music sensation Ariana Grande has made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of her latest single, ‘Yes And’. This marks her first solo work since her 2020 album ‘Positions.’ The new track, brimming with a bouncy house beat reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic ‘Vogue,’ delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment and resilience.

Grande’s Defiant Message

The lyrics of ‘Yes And’ encourage listeners to disregard detractors and lead life by their own rules. Grande’s message is beautifully echoed in the music video, where she executes her performance amidst skeptical critics who are ultimately swayed by her compelling narrative. The single is replete with references to Grande’s personal life and her previous works, further offering an introspective glimpse into the artist’s journey.

Nods to the Past and Teasers for the Future

A striking feature of ‘Yes And’ is the direct reference to the late Mac Miller’s song ‘Jet Fuel’ through the lyrics ‘say that sh*t with your chest.’ This nod to Grande’s late ex-boyfriend adds a layer of poignant depth to the track. Moreover, the promotional material for ‘Yes And’ tantalizingly hints at the title of Grande’s next album, speculated to be ‘Eternal Sunshine’. Fans are eager to see if the title indeed pays homage to the film ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ a favorite of both Grande and Miller.

Continuing Successful Collaborations

Grande collaborates once again with renowned pop producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh for ‘Yes And.’ This successful partnership has previously produced hit tracks like ‘God is a Woman’ and ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’ Beyond her music, Grande is also preparing for her role as Glinda in the highly anticipated ‘Wicked’ movie alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

