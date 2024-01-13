en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Releases New Single Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Ariana Grande Releases New Single Amid Controversy

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has once again captured the limelight with the release of her newest single. Amidst the swirling gossip concerning her personal life and nascent relationship with Ethan Slater, Grande chose to share her side of the story through her powerful lyrics and a visually stunning music video. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Paula Abdul, the singer’s latest work is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and independence.

Grande’s Ode to Paula Abdul

In a nod to the past, Grande’s new music video bears a striking resemblance to Paula Abdul’s work. The rehearsal setup, intricate choreography, and even Grande’s outfit echo Abdul’s signature style. On social media, Grande showered Abdul with praise, calling her the “sweetest queen” and crediting her as a source of inspiration. The homage to Abdul is a celebration of powerful women in the music industry, an attribute that Grande herself exemplifies.

Addressing the Controversy in Song

The new single arrives amidst a flurry of public scrutiny over Grande’s personal life. Her relationship with actor Ethan Slater, which began shortly after her announcement of a divorce from Dalton Gomez, has been a fodder for the tabloids. Adding fuel to the fire, Slater is currently still legally married to Lilly Jay. Reports suggest that Jay was taken aback by Slater and Grande’s relationship, which was initially kept private but later revealed to the public. The couple reportedly shares a residence in New York City.

Grande’s lyrics in her new song seem to directly address the controversy. She asserts her autonomy over her personal affairs, subtly telling her critics that her life is not their business. The song, aptly titled ‘Yes, And?’, is a fitting response to the public’s intrusive interest in her private matters.

Grande’s Unabated Stardom

Despite the controversy surrounding her relationship, Grande’s star continues to shine brightly. The release of her new single has been met with applause, and fans eagerly await the release of her upcoming album. Through it all, Grande remains resolute, using her music as a platform to express her truth and silence her detractors.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

