Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Honors Paula Abdul in New Music Video ‘yes, and?’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Ariana Grande, the pop sensation, has recently released a new single titled ‘yes, and?’. The single is accompanied by a music video that bears a striking resemblance to Paula Abdul’s 1989 ‘Cold Hearted’ video. From the plot and the setting to the costume, Ariana’s tribute to Paula Abdul is vividly evident.

Recreating a Classic

The music video for ‘yes, and?’ mirrors the set, dance sequence, and the overarching theme of overcoming skepticism that were central to Paula Abdul’s ‘Cold Hearted’. Ariana Grande, in a poignant tribute, dons a hat reminiscent of the ones worn by legendary artists like Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul, signifying the profound influence they had on her musical journey.

Acknowledgement from the Icon

In response to this homage, Paula Abdul took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express her admiration and gratitude. She communicated her delight at the tribute, stating that waking up to see Ariana Grande’s homage was ‘everything and an honor’. Paula Abdul’s heartfelt expression of love towards Ariana Grande reaffirms the deep-rooted respect and admiration artists have for their predecessors and their work.

Building on a Legacy

Beyond the visual similarities, the relationship between Grande and Abdul is further highlighted. This includes Abdul presenting an award to Grande at the American Music Awards and congratulating her on her historic Billboard Hot 100 chart achievement. The tribute, therefore, is more than just an imitation; it is a testament to a shared history and mutual respect between two powerful women in the music industry.

In the grand scheme of things, this tribute is a reminder of how music transcends time, serving as a medium through which artists express admiration for their predecessors while simultaneously crafting their unique narratives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

