en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande Breaks Hiatus with Announcement of Seventh Studio Album

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:26 am EST
Ariana Grande Breaks Hiatus with Announcement of Seventh Studio Album

Renowned pop singer and actress, Ariana Grande, has announced the release of her seventh studio album, scheduled for 2024. This highly anticipated album marks a break from a four-year hiatus since her last release, ‘Positions’. Grande’s announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among her global fanbase and has become a focal point for pop music enthusiasts worldwide.

A Teaser for the Fans

Grande teased the upcoming album on her Instagram page, sharing images and a video from the studio. The singer also sent out packages containing red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a note reading ‘See you next year.’ to fans, further fueling anticipation for the release.

This announcement follows Grande’s recent changes in her career path, including signing with a new management firm and parting ways with her long-term manager. The album will be Grande’s first release since her marriage and subsequent separation from Dalton Gomez, hinting at potential themes and inspirations for the new work.

Grande’s Ongoing Ventures

While the details of the album, such as its title, theme, and tracklist, remain undisclosed, Grande has been keeping busy with other projects. The pop star has launched her beauty business and is preparing for her role in the upcoming film ‘Wicked,’ slated for a November 2024 release. Her involvement in these ventures alongside her music career showcases Grande’s versatility as an artist and entrepreneur.

Grande’s previous albums, including the acclaimed ‘Positions,’ have met with critical success, setting high expectations for her upcoming work. As the world awaits the release, the anticipation continues to build, reflecting the profound influence of Grande’s music in the global pop culture landscape.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His '90s Look

By Bijay Laxmi

James Bye, 'EastEnders' Star, Sustains Head Injury During Pantomime

By BNN Correspondents

NEON Outbids A24: Wins Theatrical Rights for 'FERRARI'

By Bijay Laxmi

The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family

By Bijay Laxmi

Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted 'Home Alone 2's Success, Denies Bullyin ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted 'Home Alone 2's Success, Denies Bullyin ...
heart comment 0
Gru and Megamind Set to Return in 2024: A Year of Animated Comebacks

By Bijay Laxmi

Gru and Megamind Set to Return in 2024: A Year of Animated Comebacks
Anticipation Builds for BTS’s Jin Solo Album Debut in 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Anticipation Builds for BTS's Jin Solo Album Debut in 2024
Saigon Preps for New Year with Art, Cuisine, and Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Saigon Preps for New Year with Art, Cuisine, and Celebrations
Former President Barack Obama Reveals Top Movie Picks for 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Former President Barack Obama Reveals Top Movie Picks for 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
26 seconds
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
30 seconds
Arizona Coyotes Score Dramatic Overtime Victory Over Colorado Avalanche
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
42 seconds
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
1 min
The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
1 min
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Retirement after 2024 Elections
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of 'Captain' Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
3 mins
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
4 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
5 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app