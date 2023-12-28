Ariana Grande Breaks Hiatus with Announcement of Seventh Studio Album

Renowned pop singer and actress, Ariana Grande, has announced the release of her seventh studio album, scheduled for 2024. This highly anticipated album marks a break from a four-year hiatus since her last release, ‘Positions’. Grande’s announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among her global fanbase and has become a focal point for pop music enthusiasts worldwide.

A Teaser for the Fans

Grande teased the upcoming album on her Instagram page, sharing images and a video from the studio. The singer also sent out packages containing red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a note reading ‘See you next year.’ to fans, further fueling anticipation for the release.

This announcement follows Grande’s recent changes in her career path, including signing with a new management firm and parting ways with her long-term manager. The album will be Grande’s first release since her marriage and subsequent separation from Dalton Gomez, hinting at potential themes and inspirations for the new work.

Grande’s Ongoing Ventures

While the details of the album, such as its title, theme, and tracklist, remain undisclosed, Grande has been keeping busy with other projects. The pop star has launched her beauty business and is preparing for her role in the upcoming film ‘Wicked,’ slated for a November 2024 release. Her involvement in these ventures alongside her music career showcases Grande’s versatility as an artist and entrepreneur.

Grande’s previous albums, including the acclaimed ‘Positions,’ have met with critical success, setting high expectations for her upcoming work. As the world awaits the release, the anticipation continues to build, reflecting the profound influence of Grande’s music in the global pop culture landscape.