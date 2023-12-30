en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: Cohabitation Signifies Deepening Relationship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: Cohabitation Signifies Deepening Relationship

Renowned pop sensation, Ariana Grande, and Broadway luminary, Ethan Slater, have taken their relationship a notch higher by choosing to cohabit in the heart of New York City. Despite bearing the keys to their private abodes, sources intimate that the couple spends the lion’s share of their time together, further solidifying their bond.

A Common Passion for Acting

The duo’s shared fervor for acting seems to have played a pivotal role in their budding romance, which first began to bloom several months ago during the production of the musical, “Wicked.” From supporting each other’s performances to spending quality time in shared spaces, their bond appears to have grown stronger and more intimate.

Uncertainty Looms Over Future Plans

However, the smooth sail of their relationship is set to encounter a potential bump as Ariana Grande is scheduled to return to England early next year. The pop starlet is set to wrap up the filming for “Wicked,” casting a shadow of uncertainty over whether Ethan Slater will accompany her. Slater’s commitments on Broadway, where he stars in the acclaimed musical “Spamalot,” render his accompanying Grande to England a questionable affair.

Unfaltering Commitment Despite Potential Separation

Regardless of the potential temporary separation, the couple seems undeterred and plans to pick up right where they left off upon Grande’s return to New York City. This commitment to maintaining their shared living arrangement, despite the geographical divide, is a telling testament to the seriousness of their relationship.

As the couple marches into 2024, they seem stronger than ever, enjoying a supportive and approving circle of family and friends. Their relationship, thus far perceived as remarkably ‘normal’ by insiders, is set to survive the test of the coming months, underlining the duo’s enduring affection and mutual understanding.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

