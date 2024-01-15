Ariana DeBose's Career Pivot: Beyond Musicals

Acclaimed actress and singer, Ariana DeBose, known for her roles in 'West Side Story' and Disney's 'Wish', has been the subject of a controversial joke at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The jest, which grouped DeBose with actors who 'think they can sing', has sparked outrage among her fans and the wider public. DeBose, a Tony nominee and Oscar winner, has a distinguished musical career, making the joke seem misplaced and unjust.

Awards Night Controversy

The joke, delivered by presenter Bella Ramsey, was met with visible displeasure by DeBose, who later expressed her sentiments on Instagram. The jab at DeBose's singing abilities seemed particularly out of place considering her nomination that night for Best Song for her performance in Disney's 'Wish'. The backlash was swift, with supporters highlighting her vocal prowess and achievements in musical performances, both on-camera and on Broadway.

Pivoting Away from Musicals

Despite the incident, DeBose's career trajectory appears to be shifting. While she has always been known for her musical talents, there are indications that she is planning to diversify her roles, stepping away from her musical background. This move suggests a new phase in her career, as she seeks projects that challenge her in different ways, outside of the musical genre.

Breaking Stereotypes and Making History

DeBose has broken barriers as the first Afro Latina actor nominated by the Academy Awards and the first openly queer woman of color to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Her versatility and ability to excel across different genres reinforce her status as a leading actress in the industry. As she navigates this new chapter in her career, her fans and critics alike will be watching closely.