Ariana DeBose and Ke Huy Quan Team Up for Universal's 'With Love' Set for 2025 Release

Oscar-winners Ariana DeBose and Ke Huy Quan are set to star in 87North's 'With Love', a highly anticipated film from Universal Pictures, directed by Jonathan Eusebio. Scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2025, this film marks a significant step in both actors' careers, with DeBose coming off a star-turning role in 'West Side Story' and Quan following his Oscar win. Universal Pictures and 87North, known for action-packed hits like 'Atomic Blonde', are behind this project, ensuring a blend of talent and production prowess.

Star-Studded Collaboration

DeBose and Quan's team-up in 'With Love' is generating buzz for several reasons. Firstly, the film represents Quan's first starring role since his Oscar victory, a momentous occasion for both him and his fans. Secondly, DeBose was chosen for her role after a meticulous selection process, highlighting her strong acting credentials and the chemistry she shares with Quan. This film is not just a platform for these actors to showcase their talents but is also a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Behind the Scenes

With Jonathan Eusebio at the helm, making his directorial debut, 'With Love' is under the guidance of a seasoned stunt coordinator and fight director. This promises exhilarating action sequences combined with a compelling narrative. The project is being overseen by Jay Polidoro and Tony Ducret of Universal, ensuring the film's alignment with the studio's high standards. The screenplay, penned by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore, and Matthew Murray, remains shrouded in mystery, adding an element of suspense and anticipation among fans.

Looking Forward

As the release date approaches, 'With Love' is poised to be a significant addition to Universal Pictures' portfolio. The collaboration between DeBose and Quan, under the direction of Eusebio and the production expertise of 87North, sets high expectations for a cinematic experience that blends action, emotion, and stellar performances. With both actors already having a successful year with multiple projects, 'With Love' stands as a testament to their growing legacy in Hollywood.

The anticipation builds as fans and critics alike await further details about the plot and what 'With Love' promises in terms of storytelling and action. As the film industry continues to evolve, collaborations like this underscore the importance of bringing together diverse talents to create something truly special. 'With Love' is not just a movie to watch out for; it's a celebration of talent, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in cinema.