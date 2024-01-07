Ari Aster’s ‘Beau Is Afraid’: A Haunting Depiction of Dysfunctional Relationships

Ari Aster’s latest cinematic creation, ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ is a haunting exploration of a toxic mother-son relationship. Starring the ever-versatile Joaquin Phoenix as Beau Wasserman, the film takes audiences on a surreal journey through Beau’s psychological turmoil following his mother’s demise. With an intriguing blend of drama, comedy, and horror, the movie delivers a unique narrative experience, clocking in at 179 minutes with an R rating.

The Significance of ‘Always Be My Baby’

One of the standout elements of the film is the inclusion of Mariah Carey’s hit song ‘Always Be My Baby.’ According to Aster, the song was instrumental in encapsulating the film’s underlying themes of familial dysfunction and emotional captivity. Despite the high cost of licensing and looming budget constraints, Aster remained steadfast in his determination to incorporate the song into his film.

A Personal Plea to Mariah Carey

In a testament to his commitment to his vision, Aster penned a personal letter to Carey, explaining the significance of her song in the narrative context of ‘Beau Is Afraid.’ Touched by the director’s dedication and artistic intent, Carey granted the rights for the song’s inclusion in the film.

A Pivotal Scene: Revealing the Oedipal Dynamic

The song ‘Always Be My Baby’ plays a crucial role in a key scene of the movie, illuminating the manipulative and almost Oedipal dynamic between Beau and his mother, Mona Wasserman, portrayed with aplomb by Patti LuPone. This controversial scene further underscores Aster’s meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering dedication to his craft.

Teasing a Future Project

Moreover, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ leaves audiences with a hint of Aster’s future endeavors. A potential western project is in the cards, and the director has expressed a desire for a reunion with Phoenix. As of now, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, allowing viewers worldwide to appreciate Aster’s latest exploration of human relationships and the often terrifying dynamics that underpin them.