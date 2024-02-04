'Argylle' Tops North American Box Office With $18m Despite Critical Reviews

The comedy-adventure film, 'Argylle', co-produced by Universal and Apple, and directed by Matthew Vaughn, debuted at the North American box office, securing the top spot with an earning of $18 million. The film, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as a spy novelist, boasts a line-up of celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, John Cena, and Ariana DeBose. However, despite its high-profile cast, 'Argylle' has received less than stellar reviews from critics since its release.

'Argylle' Receives Lukewarm Reception Despite Star-Powered Cast

Industry analyst David A. Gross described the film's opening as weak, attributing this to the need for more compelling humor in original action comedies. Interestingly, 'Argylle' is reportedly the first of a proposed trilogy. However, with a production cost of $200 million and an estimated breakeven point at $500 million in global ticket sales, the film's underwhelming performance raises questions about the viability of future installments.

Box Office Performance: 'Argylle' Outperforms 'The Chosen' and 'The Beekeeper'

Trailing 'Argylle' in box office earnings was 'The Chosen: S3 EP 1-3,' a biblical series depicting the life of Jesus Christ, which grossed $6 million in its opening weekend. The previous week's leader, 'The Beekeeper' featuring Jason Statham, dropped to third place with earnings of $5.2 million.

'Wonka' and 'Migration' Round Out Top Five

In fourth place, Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' continued to perform well in its eighth week. Universal's animated film 'Migration' rounded out the top five, pulling in $4.1 million in weekend earnings. The box office results highlight the enduring appeal of diverse storytelling, from action comedies to biblical narratives and animated adventures.