Argentine Artist Sofia Crespo Transforms Casa Batlló with 'Structures of being'

On a recent Saturday night, the iconic Casa Batlló in Barcelona, a masterpiece by the legendary Antoni Gaudí, underwent an enchanting transformation. Argentine audiovisual artist Sofia Crespo, using her creative prowess, adorned the building with her projection titled 'Structures of being'. Drawing hundreds of spectators, the sight was a testament to the harmonious marriage of art, architecture, and nature.

Illuminating Modernist Architecture with Life

The intricate mapping, meticulously inspired by elements of nature and life, aimed to synchronize with the modernist architecture of the building. Crespo's artwork was a rich tapestry of textures and depictions. The audience was treated to visuals of oceans, invertebrates, and birds, creating a dialogue with the architectural marvel that is Casa Batlló.

Art and Music: The Perfect Symphony

Adding another dimension to the visual spectacle, Robert M. Thomas' musical score breathed life into the projections. The synergy between the music and the visuals made for a mesmerizing experience, leaving the onlookers spellbound.

A Tribute to the City of Barcelona

Crespo noted that the project represented more than just an artistic and technical challenge; it was a heartfelt tribute to the city of Barcelona. The uniqueness of working on a UNESCO World Heritage site added a special significance to the endeavor. The Casa Batlló had previously played host to other artistic endeavors, including an innovative live NFT audiovisual projection back in 2022.

The 'Structures of being' projection forms part of the much-anticipated 20th edition of the ISE audiovisual trade show in Barcelona and the Llum BCN light festival scheduled for early February. This event promises to continue the narrative of art and architecture, propelling Barcelona further into the international artistic spotlight.