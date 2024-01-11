en English
Argentina

Argentina’s Niños: Immersive Exhibit Fosters Global Awareness at Creative Discovery Museum

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
The Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) in Chattanooga has unveiled a captivating new exhibit, Argentina’s Niños. Debuting on Saturday, the exhibit aims to inspire global awareness and cultural appreciation by presenting the richness of Argentine culture. It is part of a comprehensive cultural series that invites children to immerse themselves in diverse cultures from around the globe. The series has been created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, and includes Children’s China, Namaste India, and Kenya’s Kids.

Immersive Cultural Exploration

The exhibit comprises five immersive environments, each designed to provide visitors with a unique insight into Argentine life. Participants can learn Spanish, explore a typical Argentine school, visit the Casa Rosada, and take part in football activities inspired by the nation’s star player, Lionel Messi. At the heart of the experience are interactive Argentine markets, where children can shop for produce, select items from a bakery, visit a butcher, and prepare a traditional family meal, including empanadas and mate.

More Than Just a Game

Football plays a central role in Argentine culture, and Argentina’s Niños allows children to fully embrace this passion. Dressed in the national football team’s uniform, they can take penalty shots and experience the thrill of the game. The exhibit also offers a look into the life of gauchos, Argentina’s iconic cowboys, and features a climbable Andes Mountains replica.

Community Engagement and Cultural Connections

Carolina MacLean, an Argentinian resident in Chattanooga, serves as the community engagement coordinator for the exhibit. Through her role, MacLean seeks to strengthen the cultural connections between Argentina and the local community. Argentina’s Niños, a collaboration with the Argentine Society of St. Louis, is supported by the Kent Family Foundation. The exhibit, designed for children aged three to 12, will be open at CDM with regular museum admission until May 17, 2024.

Argentina Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Argentina

