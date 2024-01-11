Argentina’s Niños: Immersive Exhibit Fosters Global Awareness at Creative Discovery Museum

The Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) in Chattanooga has unveiled a captivating new exhibit, Argentina’s Niños. Debuting on Saturday, the exhibit aims to inspire global awareness and cultural appreciation by presenting the richness of Argentine culture. It is part of a comprehensive cultural series that invites children to immerse themselves in diverse cultures from around the globe. The series has been created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, and includes Children’s China, Namaste India, and Kenya’s Kids.

Immersive Cultural Exploration

The exhibit comprises five immersive environments, each designed to provide visitors with a unique insight into Argentine life. Participants can learn Spanish, explore a typical Argentine school, visit the Casa Rosada, and take part in football activities inspired by the nation’s star player, Lionel Messi. At the heart of the experience are interactive Argentine markets, where children can shop for produce, select items from a bakery, visit a butcher, and prepare a traditional family meal, including empanadas and mate.

More Than Just a Game

Football plays a central role in Argentine culture, and Argentina’s Niños allows children to fully embrace this passion. Dressed in the national football team’s uniform, they can take penalty shots and experience the thrill of the game. The exhibit also offers a look into the life of gauchos, Argentina’s iconic cowboys, and features a climbable Andes Mountains replica.

Community Engagement and Cultural Connections

Carolina MacLean, an Argentinian resident in Chattanooga, serves as the community engagement coordinator for the exhibit. Through her role, MacLean seeks to strengthen the cultural connections between Argentina and the local community. Argentina’s Niños, a collaboration with the Argentine Society of St. Louis, is supported by the Kent Family Foundation. The exhibit, designed for children aged three to 12, will be open at CDM with regular museum admission until May 17, 2024.