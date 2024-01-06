en English
Africa

Arewa Game Show: A Celebration of Hausa Culture on DSTV

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
In a vibrant display of cultural celebration and entertainment, the Arewa Game Show made its debut on DSTV last weekend. This new program, designed to be a fusion of enjoyment and education, caters to audiences seeking respite after a long workweek. The 30-minute episodes are structured around two teams, each comprising three participants, who compete in a trio of games designed to foster teamwork, collaboration, and a deeper appreciation of Hausa culture.

Engaging Games and Cultural Trivia

The Arewa Game Show’s activities are more than just a source of entertainment. They are a conduit for cultural appreciation, featuring challenges such as aiming at cups, bouncing pongs, and targeting holes. But perhaps the most captivating aspect of the show is the trivia questions, all of which revolve around Hausa culture. These questions not only test the contestants’ knowledge but also provide the audience with fascinating insights into one of Nigeria’s most vibrant cultures.

Weekend Entertainment with a Cultural Twist

With Arewa Game Show, DSTV has added a unique program to its weekend roster. Airing on Saturday and Sunday evenings, the show provides viewers with an experience that is both fun and enriching, an opportunity to unwind while gaining a deeper understanding of Hausa culture and values. The ultimate aim of each game is to accrue the highest number of points, with the winning team walking away with exciting prizes.

More Than a Game Show

The Arewa Game Show is more than a contest of wits and agility. It is a platform that promotes knowledge and appreciation of Hausa culture, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration among the contestants. This show is not just about winning prizes, but about celebrating and understanding the rich tapestry of Hausa culture, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in broadening their cultural horizons.

Africa Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

