Arts & Entertainment

Area 61 Gallery Welcomes New Year with First Friday Event: Art, Conversation, and Special Promotions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Area 61 Gallery is set to kick-start the new year with an exciting First Friday January event. The open house reception, scheduled for January 5th from 6-8 pm, presents an excellent opportunity for art lovers to explore new pieces and invest their holiday gift cash into artistic treasures. This downtown Chattanooga gallery, renowned for showcasing local artists, is extending an open invitation to the public for a night of creativity, conversation, and cheer.

Art, Conversation, and Special Promotions

The First Friday event promises more than just a visual feast of art. It provides a unique platform for visitors to meet, converse with, and gain insights into the creative processes of featured artists. Adding to the allure of the evening is a special ‘Flash Sale’ on all Art Jewelry by Jeff Fulkerson. Patrons can avail a whopping 25% discount on these exquisite pieces during the event.

Music on the Bricks: A New Addition

Area 61 Gallery, in collaboration with the Greater Flint Arts Council (GFAC) and the Mott Foundation, is introducing a fresh element to the regular First Friday events. Dubbed ‘Music on the Bricks,’ it involves five downtown sites featuring music, adding a lively backdrop to the artistic exploration. The new addition is a testament to the gallery’s commitment to enhancing the community’s cultural experience.

Location and Further Details

The gallery is conveniently located at 721 Broad Street, Suite 100, under the black awning next to the Tivoli Theatre. Further details about the event and the gallery’s other offerings can be found on their official website. The Area 61 Gallery encourages everyone to participate in this celebration of art and culture, welcoming in the new year with creativity and joy.

United States
