Arts & Entertainment

Arch Enemy’s Jeff Loomis Departs, Joey Concepcion Steps In

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Arch Enemy’s Jeff Loomis Departs, Joey Concepcion Steps In

After nearly a decade of electrifying riffs and solos, Jeff Loomis has taken a bow from Swedish metal band Arch Enemy, marking an end to a significant chapter in his illustrious career. The departure, characterized as amicable, sees Loomis stepping away to begin a fresh phase in his life—the contours of which remain to be revealed.

A New Guitarist Steps In

With Loomis’s departure, Arch Enemy has promptly announced Joey Concepcion as the new guitarist. Concepcion, known for his collaborations with various artists and his solo projects, has previously worked with Michael Amott’s brother in Armageddon and stood in for Loomis at festival shows back in 2018. His recent solo album, ‘Divine Technical Machine,’ even featured a guest appearance by Loomis, hinting at a seamless transition of roles within the band.

Looking Back at Loomis’s Journey

During his tenure with Arch Enemy, Loomis contributed to three albums, although without songwriting credits. His journey with the band began in 2014—following his work with Nevermore and his solo ventures—leading to a remarkable nine-year partnership. On his departure, Loomis expressed gratitude for the support of his fellow bandmates, crew, and fans, underlining the camaraderie that has characterized his time with Arch Enemy.

Arch Enemy’s Upcoming Plans

Despite the lineup change, Arch Enemy shows no signs of slowing down. They have plans for a European tour with In Flames, starting in October 2024. Interestingly, In Flames too has recently welcomed a new member, Chris Broderick. As for Arch Enemy’s discography, their last album with Loomis, ‘Deceivers,’ was released in 2022, with no confirmation yet on a new release before the upcoming tour.

As Loomis moves on, he continues to create music with Graham Bonnet’s Alcatrazz, a band with whom he has already released two albums. An air of anticipation surrounds what this new chapter holds for the accomplished guitarist.

Arts & Entertainment Europe Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

