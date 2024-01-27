Arabic Calligraphy: Islamic Art’s Global Reach and Cultural Influence

The art of Arabic calligraphy, a cornerstone of Islamic civilization, has evolved in tandem with poetry and music, forming a narrative that celebrates the Arabic language's poetic eloquence. This art form, rooted in the Arabian peninsula before the advent of Islam, gained a profound spiritual dimension with the Quranic revelations. Verses from the Quran served as a divine muse for calligraphers, with one verse explicitly mentioning the pen, symbolizing intellectual and cultural life.

The Origin and Evolution of Arabic Calligraphy

The earliest known style of Arabic calligraphy, Kufic, is distinguished by its angular letters that form square or rectangular shapes. As Muslim calligraphers interacted with other civilizations, they absorbed different influences and developed more diverse and free-form calligraphic styles. This interaction gave rise to an artistic language that seamlessly combines tradition and modernity.

Farid Ali and the Global Reach of Arabic Calligraphy

At the forefront of this evolution is Farid Ali, head of the Kuwait Center for Islamic Arts. Integrating calligraphy with architecture and various other art forms, Ali has given birth to a unique hybrid art form. His works, which include multiple renditions of Allah's and Prophet Muhammad's names, as well as a book titled "Mohammadiat," have won international acclaim. For over a decade, Ali has been using exhibitions, competitions, and educational initiatives to promote Arabic calligraphy and attract international artists.

The global influence of this art form is further evidenced by the participation of non-Arab calligraphers in international competitions held in countries like UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Iran. In Kuwait, the intertwining of calligraphy and architecture is particularly highlighted, with significant developments traced back to the Abbasid dynasty. The work of ibn Muqla, who established the principles of symmetry in calligraphy, is particularly noteworthy.

Preserving the Art of Arabic Calligraphy

In a bid to preserve and promote this art form, the National Council of Culture, Arts, and Letters in Kuwait hosts exhibitions, while the Ministry of Culture is preparing for the second Scripts and Calligraphy exhibition. This event, which showcases Arabic calligraphy as an integral part of Arab culture and identity, will feature 53 calligraphers and contemporary artists from 12 countries. In addition, it will display Islamic artworks and rare manuscripts from the permanent collection of the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry of Culture has also launched several programs and initiatives to celebrate the significance of Arabic calligraphy. This includes a successful collaboration with 15 Arab countries to include Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO's representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a testament to the global impact of this ancient art form.