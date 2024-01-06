AR Rahman to Score Music for Ram Charan’s Upcoming Film

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman kicked off his 57th birthday in style, announcing a significant new collaboration in the Telugu film industry. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music for Telugu superstar Ram Charan’s latest film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The yet-to-be-titled film, which marks the 16th in Ram Charan’s acting career, is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with presentation by Mythri Movie Makers.

AR Rahman Joins Ram Charan’s New Venture

The announcement was made in Hyderabad, where Rahman confirmed his participation in the upcoming film. The film, which also features Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, is expected to meet high technical standards, with Rahman’s music anticipated to be a major draw for audiences across India.

High Expectations for Musical and Cinematic Impact

Director Buchi Babu Sana, a protégé of director Sukumar, made his directorial debut with the film Uppena. This film won the 69th National Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and was noted for its musical success, with compositions by Devi Sri Prasad. With a reputation for creating musical hits, Buchi Babu Sana now aims to replicate similar success with this new project, and expectations are high for both its musical and cinematic impact.

A Significant Collaboration in Telugu Film Industry

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Telugu film industry, bringing together an acclaimed music composer and a popular actor under the direction of a talented young director. The film, expected to be released in multiple languages, promises to be a treat for cinema and music lovers alike, further consolidating AR Rahman’s legacy in the global film music scene.