Arts & Entertainment

AR Rahman Captures Fan’s Street Performance of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and Continues to Thrive in Music Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Music maestro AR Rahman recently had an unexpected encounter with a fan while travelling abroad. The fan, brimming with admiration for the acclaimed composer, requested to perform a song. Choosing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ a well-known patriotic song composed by Rahman himself, she strummed along on her guitar, filling the street with the stirring melody.

Rahman’s Unexpected Street Concert

Under the open sky, the fan’s rendition echoed, transforming the urban setting into an impromptu concert. Rahman recorded the performance on his phone, capturing the heartfelt tribute. Later, he shared the recording on his Instagram stories, a candid testament to the power of music to connect and inspire across borders.

Reposted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the video swiftly garnered positive reactions. Social media users praised the fan’s singing, calling the moment both ‘sweet’ and ‘amazing.’

Recent Endeavors of AR Rahman

The encounter with the fan is a recent highlight amidst Rahman’s bustling schedule. Three weeks ago, he surprised fans by visiting the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam to attend the Kanduri festival. In a humble and low-key arrival, Rahman turned up in an auto-rickshaw, further endearing him to his admirers.

On the international stage, Rahman participated in the UAE’s 52nd National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi. Along with the all-female Firdaus Orchestra, he paid tribute to the UAE’s founding father with a ‘song of hope.’ The performance took place in a hospital, symbolizing the healing power of music.

Upcoming Projects and Releases

Known globally for his contributions to film music, Rahman continues to weave magic with his compositions. Currently, he is involved as a composer for several projects, including Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ and a film featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra titled ‘Chamkila.’

Adding to his prolific output, Rahman recently released a new song, ‘Suro Suro,’ for the Tamil film ‘Ayalaan.’ His creativity shows no signs of slowing down, as he is also set to work on music for Ram Charan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘RC16.’

Arts & Entertainment India UAE
