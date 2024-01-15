en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film

Acclaimed actress Apu Biswas is set to make a significant mark in the realm of cinema by undertaking a challenging role in a forthcoming film. In a remarkable turn of events, she will be portraying none other than Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a figure of paramount importance in Bangladesh’s political landscape. The film, directed by Salman Haider, while currently untitled, aims to shine a light on a significant chapter in Bangladesh’s history.

Embodying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Apu Biswas, a stalwart in the entertainment industry, will be stepping into the shoes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this ambitious project. The actress, known for her versatility and commitment to her craft, has agreed to a nominal remuneration fee of Tk 100, a testament to her dedication and enthusiasm for the project. Her character, affectionately referred to as ‘Hasu’ in the narrative, promises to provide a nuanced and intimate portrayal of the Prime Minister.

Unraveling the tale of Sheikh Russel

The film revolves around the life of Sheikh Russel, the youngest member of the family of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is revered as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. This narrative choice underlines the film’s intent to delve into the lesser-known aspects of the nation’s history, thereby offering viewers a fresh perspective. The search for a child artist to bring Sheikh Russel to life on the silver screen is still underway, adding another layer of anticipation for the project.

A Star-studded ensemble

Joining Apu Biswas in the film are actors Aruna Biswas, Ziaul Roshan, and Aman Reza, adding to the film’s already impressive roster. The collective talent of the cast, coupled with the director’s vision, augurs well for a compelling cinematic experience. While the film is yet to be titled, the director is considering ‘Sheikh Russel er Artonad’ or ‘Ami maa er kache Jabo’, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project.

This announcement has generated considerable interest among cinema-goers and industry insiders alike. The combination of Apu Biswas’s artistic prowess, the historical significance of the narrative, and the ensemble cast’s collective talent promises a cinematic offering that is both insightful and engaging.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bangladesh History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
In an unprecedented fusion of technology and art, artists Anshuman Sharma and Aditya Kalway have breathed new life into a classic Bollywood song. Using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), the duo recreated ‘Chaand Sifarish’ from the film Fanaa, originally sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher. But this time, the hit song carries the distinct
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
Creed's Scott Stapp Hints at New Music Amid Band's Reunion
8 mins ago
Creed's Scott Stapp Hints at New Music Amid Band's Reunion
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
14 mins ago
Hong Kong's Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns
'Oppenheimer' Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, 'Barbie' Follows with Six
3 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, 'Barbie' Follows with Six
J. Cole Thrills with Surprise Album 'K.O.D.': A Two-Week Musical Marvel
7 mins ago
J. Cole Thrills with Surprise Album 'K.O.D.': A Two-Week Musical Marvel
Malaysian Rock Band Search: A Nostalgic Return to Singapore
8 mins ago
Malaysian Rock Band Search: A Nostalgic Return to Singapore
Latest Headlines
World News
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
1 min
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
1 min
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
1 min
Australia's Heroin Crisis: Ageing Victims and the Rising Menace of Polypharmacy
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
2 mins
Activist Criticizes Guyana Government for Oversight Issues in Oil Production Monitoring
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
2 mins
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
2 mins
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
2 mins
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
2 mins
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2 mins
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
19 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app