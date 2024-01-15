Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film

Acclaimed actress Apu Biswas is set to make a significant mark in the realm of cinema by undertaking a challenging role in a forthcoming film. In a remarkable turn of events, she will be portraying none other than Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a figure of paramount importance in Bangladesh’s political landscape. The film, directed by Salman Haider, while currently untitled, aims to shine a light on a significant chapter in Bangladesh’s history.

Embodying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Apu Biswas, a stalwart in the entertainment industry, will be stepping into the shoes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this ambitious project. The actress, known for her versatility and commitment to her craft, has agreed to a nominal remuneration fee of Tk 100, a testament to her dedication and enthusiasm for the project. Her character, affectionately referred to as ‘Hasu’ in the narrative, promises to provide a nuanced and intimate portrayal of the Prime Minister.

Unraveling the tale of Sheikh Russel

The film revolves around the life of Sheikh Russel, the youngest member of the family of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is revered as the father of the nation in Bangladesh. This narrative choice underlines the film’s intent to delve into the lesser-known aspects of the nation’s history, thereby offering viewers a fresh perspective. The search for a child artist to bring Sheikh Russel to life on the silver screen is still underway, adding another layer of anticipation for the project.

A Star-studded ensemble

Joining Apu Biswas in the film are actors Aruna Biswas, Ziaul Roshan, and Aman Reza, adding to the film’s already impressive roster. The collective talent of the cast, coupled with the director’s vision, augurs well for a compelling cinematic experience. While the film is yet to be titled, the director is considering ‘Sheikh Russel er Artonad’ or ‘Ami maa er kache Jabo’, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project.

This announcement has generated considerable interest among cinema-goers and industry insiders alike. The combination of Apu Biswas’s artistic prowess, the historical significance of the narrative, and the ensemble cast’s collective talent promises a cinematic offering that is both insightful and engaging.