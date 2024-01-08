Aprxel’s Debut Album tapetumlucidum<3: A New Wave in Hanoi's Music Scene

With her debut full-length album tapetumlucidum<3, Hanoi-based conceptual artist Aprxel is stirring up the music scene. Known for her unique amalgamation of melodic vocals and experimental production, Aprxel is a shining star within the Mona Evie collective. This group of young artists is pioneering change in the Hanoi underground music scene.

Collaborations and Experimental Nature

The album features a stellar line-up of collaborative work with fellow Hanoi conceptualists. Noise artist Tran Uy Duc and sound artist Ly Trang lend their talents, contributing to the album’s eclectic and vibrant soundscapes. The driving force behind these sonic landscapes is producer Pilgrim Raid (Long Tran).

Tapetumlucidum<3 resists the trend of post-TikTok short tracks, choosing instead to dive into complex, layered compositions. Tracks such as ‘va’ng9999’ begin with tranquil melodies that gradually evolve into intense, fuzzy walls of sound. Other tracks, like ‘two’ and ‘planet hollywood’, boldly blend genres, from 2-step garage to fragmented jazz.

Aprxel’s Vocal Performance

Aprxel’s vocal prowess is the shining beacon throughout the album. In the plugg’n’b section, her harmonies intertwine with Raid’s low-bitrate beats, creating a late-night atmosphere. Her voice is both a unifying element and a standout feature, especially in tracks like ‘never can say goodbye’ and ‘escape 2 farewell’.

Reaching Beyond Local Scene

In its entirety, tapetumlucidum<3 is a showcase of Aprxel’s adaptability and potential to captivate audiences beyond her local scene. She is a testament to the chaotic, yet vibrant music landscape of her hometown, Hanoi. With her debut album, Aprxel is not just making music; she’s making waves, and the world is starting to take notice.