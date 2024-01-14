en English
Arts & Entertainment

Apple’s AirPods Design Echoes Star Wars Stormtrooper Aesthetics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Apple’s AirPods Design Echoes Star Wars Stormtrooper Aesthetics

The design of Apple’s highly acclaimed AirPods, it turns out, owes a debt of inspiration to an unexpected source: the iconic stormtrooper armor from the enduring Star Wars franchise. This revelation not only underscores the pervasive influence of George Lucas’ space opera on popular culture but also highlights the intriguing interplay of art and real-world design in forging consumer products.

The Apple-Star Wars Symbiosis

Jonathan “Jony” Ive, Apple’s former Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer, is credited with the conception of the AirPods. The design, characterized by sleek, shiny white casings with black details, echoes the stark, futuristic aesthetics of the original stormtroopers. This creative borrowing illustrates the mutual respect and interplay between two titans of industry: Apple and Star Wars.

The influence of Star Wars on Apple’s design philosophy was reciprocated when the minds behind ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ looked to Apple for inspiration. J.J. Abrams and costume designer Michael Kaplan turned to the tech giant’s minimalist design ethos when tasked with updating the stormtrooper armor for the new generation of Star Wars films.

Jony Ive’s Creative Input on Star Wars

Moreover, Jony Ive did not merely draw inspiration from Star Wars; he contributed to it as well. Ive provided invaluable creative input to Abrams for Kylo Ren’s lightsaber design in ‘The Force Awakens’. He suggested that the weapon should be less precise and more ‘spitty’, contributing to its unique and menacing appearance that set it apart from the more polished lightsabers of previous films.

Enduring Legacy of George Lucas’ Creation

The exchange of creative ideas between Apple and Star Wars is a testament to the enduring legacy of George Lucas’ creation. Since its inception, Star Wars has transcended the realm of entertainment to shape various aspects of design philosophy and consumer product aesthetics, as clearly demonstrated by the design of Apple’s popular AirPods. This symbiotic relationship between art and industry underscores the significant role Star Wars plays in driving innovation and creativity in unexpected arenas.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

