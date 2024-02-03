Apple TV+ Wins Bidding War for A24's 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Apple TV+ secures the rights to an eight-episode drama series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' a much-anticipated project produced by A24. Based on Rufi Thorpe's novel, the series is set to star Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, both of whom will also undertake roles as executive producers. Joining them in these duties is the renowned David E. Kelley, who will additionally serve as showrunner.

Winning the Bidding War

In a competitive bidding war, Apple TV+ emerges victorious, marking a significant acquisition that reflects the high demand for the project. 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' is not an ordinary drama series. It tells the gripping story of Margo Millet, played by Fanning, who turns to OnlyFans in her quest for success while grappling with the trials of her pregnancy resulting from an affair with her junior college English professor. Adding a unique twist to the narrative, Margo learns life lessons from her estranged father, a former professional wrestler, infusing the series with unexpected turns and captivating drama.

Strengthening Apple TV+'s Original Content Roster

The acquisition of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' significantly bolsters Apple TV+'s growing roster of original series. It also marks another collaboration between Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley, a duo that has previously worked together on various successful TV series. Additionally, the series is part of an impressive lineup from A24, the renowned production company behind the Oscar-winning film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

Mark Your Calendars

The series is set to premiere on June 11, 2024, providing an exciting addition to Apple TV+'s summer programming. As the streaming service continues to enhance its position in the competitive market, the acquisition of 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' adds a compelling new dimension to its offerings, attracting viewers with the promise of a unique, well-produced drama series featuring a stellar cast and intriguing storyline.