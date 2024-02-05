Apple TV+ Series 'The New Look' Unveils the Complex World of Fashion Amidst WWII

The drama series 'The New Look' is soon to grace the screens of Apple TV+, journeying into the tumultuous world of fashion during Nazi-occupied Paris in World War II. The narrative orbits around the emergence of Christian Dior, the fashion maestro, against the harsh backdrop of war and delves into the controversial past of Coco Chanel, a fashion icon whose legacy has been shrouded by her connections with the Nazi regime.

A Shrouded Past Unveiled

The series examines the veiled aspects of Chanel's life, including her role as an intelligence operative and her romantic involvement with a German officer. This exploration into Chanel's past is significant considering that her history has been relatively untouched, largely due to historical circumstances such as the sealed testimonies from the Nuremberg trials. The show's creators aim to bring these concealed narratives to light.

A Studded Cast

Juliette Binoche, who brings Coco Chanel to life on screen, expressed her fascination with the intricate nature of Chanel's life and history. Ben Mendelsohn, embodying Christian Dior, underlines that the series is not a moral tale but a study of individuals navigating complex times. The series also features performances from John Malkovich, Maisie Williams, and Glenn Close. Todd Kessler, the series creator, also adds to the talent as the writer, director, and executive producer, complemented by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker as additional executive producers.

Anticipating 'The New Look'

Slated to premiere on February 14, 2024, the 10-episode series will kick off with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases through April 3. The drama series is poised to shed light on a pivotal moment in fashion history, when Paris, amidst the throes of war, led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior.