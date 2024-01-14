Apple TV+ Bolsters Children’s Programming with New Peanuts Special and ‘Fraggle Rock’ Season 2

In a move that underscores its commitment to enriching its children and family content, Apple TV+ is set to introduce a new Peanuts special, ‘Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.’ This latest addition explores the origin story of Franklin, a character from Charles M. Schulz’s much-loved comic strip, and his unique approach to making friends. The special, penned by Robb Armstrong and directed by Raymond S. Persi, is slated to launch on February 16, broadening Apple TV+’s repertoire in children’s programming.

Delving into the World of Franklin

The forthcoming Peanuts special, ‘Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,’ promises to offer an intimate look into how Franklin, a character often celebrated for his affable nature and inclusivity, navigates friendship. As a creation of the esteemed Robb Armstrong, known for his comic strip ‘JumpStart,’ and Raymond S. Persi, a seasoned director with credits in movies like ‘Zootopia,’ the special is poised to present a refreshing take on the well-loved Peanuts universe.

Strengthening Apple TV+’s Children and Family Content

Apple TV+’s forthcoming Peanuts special is part of the streaming service’s broader strategy to ramp up its children and family section. By delving into the backstory of a much-loved character like Franklin, the platform is aiming to engage viewers with narratives that are both entertaining and meaningful.

‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Season 2 on the Horizon

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is also preparing for the arrival of the second season of ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,’ a reboot of the classic series. The upcoming season, with John Tartaglia at the helm as the executive producer and writer, is teeming with significant developments for the series’ beloved characters: the Gorgs, Doozers, and Fraggles. The new season is set to premiere on March 29, further enriching the roster of family-friendly content on the platform.