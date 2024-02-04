Apple Music Amplifies Africa Now with Exclusive DJ Mix by Grammy-Winning Rexxie

Apple Music, the tech giant's popular music and video streaming service, has amplified its Africa Now platform, a preeminent playlist and radio brand spotlighting African music. The platform has introduced a new monthly DJ Mix exclusively for its listeners, broadening the scope of African music it delivers to its global audience.

Rexxie Shapes the Afrobeat Scene

The inaugural mix comes from the distinguished Nigerian producer and DJ, Rexxie, whose real name is Ezeh Chisom Faith. A Grammy Award winner, Rexxie is acclaimed for his substantial influence in the afrobeats scene. The Anambra State native's path to fame began with his production of the hit track "Able God" in 2018. Since then, Rexxie has elevated his status as a pivotal figure in shaping the sound of the streets with popular tracks like "Illuminati" and "KPK."

Rexxie's Unique Blend of Music

Rexxie's unique musical concoction of street-hop, gqom, pop, and amapiano has sparked the birth of afrobeats sub-genres such as zanku and afropiano. His profound expertise is demonstrated in his Africa Now DJ Mix, which incorporates a myriad of tracks from different artists, exemplifying his significant impact on afropop music.

Apple Music and African Music

Apple Music's commitment to celebrating African music is evident in its partnerships with a diverse group of top-tier African DJ curators. These partnerships span across countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Ghana. As a result, Apple Music offers a rich selection of independently curated DJ Mixes to its global audience, further solidifying its position as a leading music streaming platform.