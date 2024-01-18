Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Unite in Groundbreaking Collaboration Event

In an unprecedented fusion of RPG and FPS worlds, a collaboration event between the renowned battle royale game Apex Legends and the legendary RPG Final Fantasy VII (FFVII) is currently in full swing. The event, set to enchant gamers until January 31, 2024, is a product of mutual admiration between Respawn Entertainment and Square Enix, the creators behind these successful franchises.

Birth of an Unlikely Collaboration

In a recent interview, David Duong from Respawn and Yuma Watanabe from Square Enix peeled back the curtains on the genesis and execution of this unique joint venture. The event, which features meticulously crafted skins of beloved FFVII characters such as Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith, was initiated by the Respawn team's passion for FFVII. This sentiment was reciprocated by Square Enix, who expressed their appreciation for Apex Legends, culminating in this cross-genre collaboration.

Challenges and Triumphs of the Crossover

Despite the initial vision of including representations of SOLDIERs, Shinra soldiers, and Turks from the FFVII universe, these elements were not incorporated into the final design. Despite this, the collaboration event successfully integrates key elements from FFVII into the fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled world of Apex Legends.

One of the major challenges was adapting the iconic Buster Sword for Apex Legends. The team had to meticulously modify its size, sound, and animations to fit the game's FPS format and maintain the delicate balance of gameplay. The resulting melee weapon, Buster Sword R2R5, stands as a testament to the successful fusion of these two disparate gaming worlds.

Bringing FFVII Rebirth into Apex Legends

Despite Square Enix's minimal involvement in the event — a decision made to prevent potential leaks about the highly anticipated FFVII Rebirth — the collaboration event is a harmonious blend of both universes. Along with the captivating skins, the event also features a limited-time mode on the FFVII Rebirth map, exclusive Materia with varying effects, and a host of decorative items for the Legends.

From Respawn's interest in working with a company that shares similar values to Square Enix's enthusiasm for the opportunity, this collaboration has resulted in an immersive experience for gamers. With the success of this event, it's clear that the boundaries of gaming collaborations are being pushed, leading the way for more innovative and engaging experiences in the future.