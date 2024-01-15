Apex Ava: A Sinister New Threat in DC Comics' Universe

DC Comics' Nightwing 110 unveils a compelling new antagonist, Apex Ava, whose chilling connection to Beast Boy, or Gar Logan, promises an intriguing narrative thread in the comic book universe. As the Titans grapple with a world overrun by Beasts, their mission to find a mutated Damian becomes even more perilous with Apex Ava's emergence. The issue, a part of Tom Taylor’s Nightwing series, intertwines with the ongoing Titans: Beast World event and is set to hit comic book stores and digital platforms on January 16, 2024.

A Sinister Origin

Apex Ava's origin story uncovers a dark parallel with Beast Boy. She, like Beast Boy, is a victim of Sakutia, a deadly disease. However, her interaction with the 'Garro' spores, parasitic entities linked to Beast Boy, diverges dramatically from Gar Logan's narrative. Ava, an elite hunter, kills and consumes a 'Garro' spore, an act that not only cures her of Sakutia but also bestows upon her a green-hued skin and possibly the shape-shifting abilities akin to Beast Boy.

The Hunter and the Beast

Unlike Beast Boy's deep-seated respect for animals, Apex Ava perceives them as trophies to be hunted and collected. Her hunter instinct, combined with her newly acquired powers, poses a significant threat to the Titans and to the animal kingdom, particularly if she has indeed inherited the ability to morph into animals. Her relentless pursuit of trophies could potentially extend to hunting down the Titans themselves.

The Beast's Dark Reflection

Apex Ava emerges as a dark mirror to Beast Boy. While the full extent of her abilities remains shrouded in mystery, her disdain for the animal kingdom stands in stark contrast to Beast Boy's advocacy for their rights. The world is already in turmoil due to destructive hybrids, and Ava's presence compounds the danger. As the Titans navigate through this chaos, the face-off between Beast Boy and his sinister reflection, Apex Ava, is poised to yield a captivating narrative.