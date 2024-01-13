Aparna Menon’s Dance-Drama ‘Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine’ to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures

In the vibrant city of Bengaluru, the tale of Indian princess Yashodhara has sparked a flame in the heart of renowned dancer, Aparna Menon. Drawing inspiration from this unsung heroine’s life, Menon has deftly woven a dance-drama christened ‘Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine.’

Unveiling Yashodhara’s Wisdom and Perspective

The production illuminates the life of Yashodhara, who marries Siddhartha, a prince predestined to wander as a monk. Embracing his vision, she adapts and evolves, her wisdom and unique perspectives shining through. One such perspective is her use of fallen flowers in a garland, symbolizing that no one is truly downtrodden. Through this thought-provoking dance-drama, Menon brings the spotlight onto lesser-known heroines of history like Yashodhara.

Supporting Artists through a Ticketed Event

‘Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine’ is a ticketed event, with the earnings directed towards supporting artists. This initiative particularly addresses the financial hardships many artists faced in the wake of the Covid pandemic. The narrative of the dance-drama, partially rooted in a book about Yashodhara, mirrors themes of pain and suffering, a sentiment Menon found resonant in these Covid-ridden times.

Celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Tharang Academy of Arts

The production also marks the 15th anniversary of Menon’s dance institute, Tharang Academy of Arts. After a year of meticulous preparation involving a diverse group of 43 dancers, ‘Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine’ is ready to grace the stage at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on January 13, starting at 5:30 pm. This dance-drama promises to be more than a performance—it’s a journey that shines a light on the lesser-known figures of history, making them heroes in their own right.