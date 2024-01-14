en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood’s Romantic Escapism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood’s Romantic Escapism

Renowned actor Anya Taylor-Joy is a shining testament to the enduring power of escapism in film, particularly the brand of romantic escapism that thrived in old Hollywood cinema. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actress unveiled her deep-seated affection for the magic and romanticism embodied in classic Hollywood musicals. This stands in stark contrast to the alternative interpretations of cinematic escapism, often characterized by otherworldly or futuristic themes.

Old Hollywood: A Trove of Romantic Escapism

When asked to list some of her favorite films that epitomize this brand of escapism, Taylor-Joy’s selections were a veritable tour of Hollywood’s golden era. Among her picks were Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece ‘The Shining’, and ‘Funny Face’, a 1957 classic starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire. The latter, a romantic musical, is a quintessential example of the era’s penchant for magical romanticism.

Her admiration for the 1940s and 1950s was palpable as she went on to mention other classics like ‘Top Hat’, ‘High Society’, ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, ‘Bringing Up Baby’, and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’. These films, often musicals, are a testament to a time when cinema was a vehicle for transporting audiences to a world of enchanting romance and dreamlike wonder.

Classic Influence on Modern Cinema

The influence of these classics on Taylor-Joy’s own work is readily apparent. This was particularly noticeable in her preparation for the film ‘Emma’, where director Autumn de Wilde had the cast watch ‘Bringing Up Baby’ in an attempt to capture a certain level of slapstick comedy. Taylor-Joy’s performances often carry a hint of the charm and whimsy that made these old Hollywood films so captivating.

The Legacy of Classic Musicals

Beyond Taylor-Joy’s personal preferences, the impact of classic musicals on the broader entertainment industry is undeniable. Films like ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Grease’, and ‘Moulin Rouge’ have left indelible marks on the landscape of cinema. Their influence continues to reverberate through modern shows that integrate music into their storytelling, such as ‘Glee’ and ‘Crazy Ex Girlfriend’.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s appreciation and respect for old Hollywood and its timeless brand of romantic escapism is more than a personal sentiment. It’s a testament to her potential to be a leading figure in modern cinema, carrying the torch of the golden era into the future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

