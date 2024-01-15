en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anya Chalotra to Voice Circe in James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Anya Chalotra to Voice Circe in James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’

Renowned filmmaker James Gunn has unveiled the casting news for the much-anticipated animated show ‘Creature Commandos’. Among the illustrious cast, Anya Chalotra, celebrated for her role in ‘The Witcher’, has been confirmed to lend her voice to the character Circe. This revelation has triggered a flurry of fan theories, suggesting that Chalotra might also portray a live-action version of Circe in the DC Universe. The conjectures range from Circe possibly aligning with a reimagined Wonder Woman, to her appearance in the ‘Paradise Lost’ TV series set in Themyscira.

The Commandos of Creatures

The star-studded cast of ‘Creature Commandos’ includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Sean Gunn in the dual roles of GI Robot and Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series will feature monstrous prisoners, establishing a divergence from the Suicide Squad. Gunn, acting as the principal writer for all episodes of the inaugural season, has confirmed this.

A New Era of DC

Adding to the intrigue, Gunn revealed that the Bride takes the lead in this series, and that the voice actors may reprise their roles in subsequent live-action DCU projects. The acclaimed Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller, bridging the gap between the animated series and the ‘Waller’ live-action series. This approach indicates a strategic move towards an interconnected universe, linking television, movies, and games.

The Absence of a Familiar Face

However, amidst the excitement, fans were taken aback by the confirmation that Ron Perlman, an acclaimed voice actor known for his roles in various animated series, will not be a part of the show. The cause for this departure remains unclear, but it is sure to leave a perceptible void in the lineup.

As the anticipation builds for ‘Creature Commandos’, set to debut in 2024, the fans are left to ponder the implications of this groundbreaking series. With the fusion of a captivating storyline, distinguished cast, and the potential for a live-action crossover, ‘Creature Commandos’ is poised to redefine the animated universe in the DCU.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges
The multifaceted career of Kris Wu, a Chinese-born Canadian rapper, singer, actor, and model, has taken a dramatic turn. Born on November 6, 1990, in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, Wu’s career, marked by fame and success, is now overshadowed by a criminal conviction. Wu was found guilty of sexual assault charges and was sentenced to 13
Kris Wu: The Fall of a Star Amidst Sexual Assault Charges
'Oppenheimer' Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, 'Barbie' Follows with Six
7 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates Critics Choice Awards with Eight Wins, 'Barbie' Follows with Six
J. Cole Thrills with Surprise Album 'K.O.D.': A Two-Week Musical Marvel
11 mins ago
J. Cole Thrills with Surprise Album 'K.O.D.': A Two-Week Musical Marvel
Ellesmere Mayor Launches Charity-Focused Photography Competition
2 mins ago
Ellesmere Mayor Launches Charity-Focused Photography Competition
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
5 mins ago
Apu Biswas to Portray Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Upcoming Film
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
6 mins ago
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
Latest Headlines
World News
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
10 seconds
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
24 seconds
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
43 seconds
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
44 seconds
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
1 min
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
1 min
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
1 min
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
1 min
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
1 min
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
24 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app