Anya Chalotra to Voice Circe in James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’

Renowned filmmaker James Gunn has unveiled the casting news for the much-anticipated animated show ‘Creature Commandos’. Among the illustrious cast, Anya Chalotra, celebrated for her role in ‘The Witcher’, has been confirmed to lend her voice to the character Circe. This revelation has triggered a flurry of fan theories, suggesting that Chalotra might also portray a live-action version of Circe in the DC Universe. The conjectures range from Circe possibly aligning with a reimagined Wonder Woman, to her appearance in the ‘Paradise Lost’ TV series set in Themyscira.

The Commandos of Creatures

The star-studded cast of ‘Creature Commandos’ includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Sean Gunn in the dual roles of GI Robot and Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series will feature monstrous prisoners, establishing a divergence from the Suicide Squad. Gunn, acting as the principal writer for all episodes of the inaugural season, has confirmed this.

A New Era of DC

Adding to the intrigue, Gunn revealed that the Bride takes the lead in this series, and that the voice actors may reprise their roles in subsequent live-action DCU projects. The acclaimed Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller, bridging the gap between the animated series and the ‘Waller’ live-action series. This approach indicates a strategic move towards an interconnected universe, linking television, movies, and games.

The Absence of a Familiar Face

However, amidst the excitement, fans were taken aback by the confirmation that Ron Perlman, an acclaimed voice actor known for his roles in various animated series, will not be a part of the show. The cause for this departure remains unclear, but it is sure to leave a perceptible void in the lineup.

As the anticipation builds for ‘Creature Commandos’, set to debut in 2024, the fans are left to ponder the implications of this groundbreaking series. With the fusion of a captivating storyline, distinguished cast, and the potential for a live-action crossover, ‘Creature Commandos’ is poised to redefine the animated universe in the DCU.