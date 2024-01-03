en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anushka Sen: From Ringing Bells in Seoul to Making Waves in Global Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Anushka Sen: From Ringing Bells in Seoul to Making Waves in Global Cinema

On a chilly morning in Seoul, South Korean tradition embraced the vibrancy of Indian actress and social media influencer, Anushka Sen. The Mayor of Seoul extended an invitation to Sen for the iconic Bell Ceremony, a significant annual event that has been a cornerstone of South Korean culture for the past 70 years. The ceremony, attended by congressmen and other dignitaries, was broadcast live across the nation, bringing together millions of South Koreans in a shared experience of cultural pride.

A Cultural Exchange

Sen, dressed in traditional South Korean attire, stood as a symbol of cultural exchange and mutual respect. Her participation in the event was not just a personal honor, but a celebration of South Korean traditions and their global recognition. The actress shared her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, expressing that she would treasure the memory of this significant moment.

Beyond Borders: Anushka Sen’s Global Trajectory

Anushka Sen’s career is not confined to the borders of her homeland. Recently, she marked her presence at the COP28 UAE, the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Dubai. Her active participation in such high-profile international events underlines her influence and the reach of her voice.

Entering South Korean Cinema and Tourism

Furthering her global endeavors, Sen is set to make her debut in South Korean cinema with the upcoming movie ‘Asia’. This pivotal move is anticipated with bated breath by her fans around the world. Adding another feather to her cap, she has been appointed as the ‘Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism’. This recognition not only amplifies her expanding global imprint but also signifies the anticipation and excitement surrounding her future endeavors.

0
Arts & Entertainment International Relations South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Idol's New Season Brings Music Icons and Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt

By BNN Correspondents

Sonalee Kulkarni Celebrates Parents' Birthdays; 'Marathi Hollywood' Film on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift's Music Echoes in Prison Walls: An Inmate's Lifeline

By BNN Correspondents

K-Dramas 'Love Song for Illusion' and 'Marry My Husband' Premiere with Promising Viewership Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-I ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-I ...
heart comment 0
Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners

By Salman Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
1Fluent’s ‘Big Crook’ – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming

By BNN Correspondents

1Fluent's 'Big Crook' – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming
Singa Ding’s ‘Bless’: An Ode to Hope and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude
Latest Headlines
World News
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
20 seconds
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
22 seconds
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
46 seconds
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
2 mins
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
2 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
3 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
3 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
3 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app