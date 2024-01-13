Anurag Kashyap Endorses Controversial Film ‘Animal’: A Game-Changer or a Misstep?

Renowned Indian filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, recently voiced his support for fellow director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and his controversial film, ‘Animal’, through a series of Instagram posts. Kashyap hailed Vanga as the ‘most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker’ of the present, yet lauded him as one of the most ‘honest, vulnerable and lovely human beings’ he knows.

Vanga’s ‘Animal’: A Game Changer or a Misstep?

Kashyap’s endorsement of ‘Animal’ was not without its disclaimers. Recognizing the film as a watershed moment for Hindi cinema, he acknowledged that the film’s impact could swing either way. To him, ‘Animal’ is a significant game-changer, notwithstanding the divided opinions it has sparked.

Public Reactions to Kashyap’s Endorsement

Kashyap’s public admiration for Vanga and ‘Animal’ have stirred a pot of mixed reactions. While some agree with his sentiments, others express discomfort and criticism, especially considering the movie’s perceived dehumanization of women. The debate on social media following Kashyap’s posts reflects the broader societal discourse on the portrayal of misogyny and troubled father-son relationships in cinema.

‘Animal’: A Box Office Hit Amidst Stirring Controversy

Despite the controversy, ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been a commercial success, grossing a whopping ₹800 crore at the box office. The film’s success has triggered excitement about a speculated sequel, ‘Animal Park’. However, the discussion around the film’s themes and its endorsement by figures like Kashyap continues to polarize public opinion.