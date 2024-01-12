en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Applauds ’12th Fail’ as a Masterpiece: Hails Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Craft

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Anurag Kashyap Applauds ’12th Fail’ as a Masterpiece: Hails Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Craft

Anurag Kashyap, a stalwart of the Indian film industry, recently lavished praise on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film ’12th Fail.’ Kashyap, known for his unapologetic views and remarkable cinematic contributions, described ’12th Fail’ as a masterpiece, applauding the director, cast, and crew for their exceptional work.

Breaking Conventions

Kashyap lauded Chopra’s audacious spirit in crafting ’12th Fail’, which he sees as a marked departure from mainstream cinema norms. He specifically drew attention to the film’s unconventional use of long shots and minimal background score. He expressed admiration for Chopra’s storytelling prowess and the performances of the actors, including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, and Anant V Joshi.

Saluting the Filmmaker’s Craft

Kashyap commended Chopra’s confidence in his craft at the ripe age of 71, remarking on the director’s vision and energy in steering the film to its immense success. Earning over 80 crore at the box office and topping IMDb’s global ratings for films of the previous year, ’12th Fail’ has become a benchmark in Indian cinema. Kashyap thanked Chopra for inspiring him and many others in the industry with his work.

Inspiration Behind the Film

At the core of ’12th Fail’ is the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer whose journey from cleaning toilets and working in a library to becoming a police officer is nothing short of remarkable. Kashyap acknowledged Sharma’s inspiring story, highlighting the film’s message of perseverance and success against all odds. The film is available for viewing on HotStar and has been recommended by other renowned filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur and Manisha Koirala, who echoed Kashyap’s sentiments.

Arts & Entertainment India Inspiration/Motivation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

