Anupam Kher Marks 40 Years of 'Saaransh', Reminisces Journey with Mahesh Bhatt

Today marks a significant milestone in the annals of Indian cinema as renowned actor Anupam Kher commemorates the 40th anniversary of his debut film, 'Saaransh', which premiered on February 2, 1984. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this Hindi-language drama has not only left an indelible mark in the hearts of its viewers but also served as a stepping stone in Kher's illustrious career.

Reminiscing the Journey of 'Saaransh'

In a recent conversation with ANI, Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt, the architect behind 'Saaransh', walked down memory lane, reliving moments from the making of the film. They shared anecdotes that shed light on the sheer dedication and hard work that went into crafting this cinematic masterpiece.

A Memorable Anecdote from the Past

One such shared memory involved Bhatt giving Kher Rs 30 while he was on his way to the airport. Kher, who was then a budding actor, recounted how he conserved that money. He chose not to use it for an auto rickshaw ride home, instead managing to stretch it to cover his expenses for an entire week. This anecdote offers a glimpse of the actor's humble beginnings and his journey to stardom.

'Saaransh': A Launchpad for Kher's Career

'Saaransh' narrates the poignant tale of an elderly couple grappling with the loss of their only son. Applauded for its realistic depiction of grief and potent performances by Kher and his co-star Rohini Hattangadi, the film played a pivotal role in launching Kher's career. Today, Kher looks back at the film with gratitude, acknowledging its significant contribution to his journey in the film industry.

As part of his 40th 'Saaransh' anniversary celebrations, Kher shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to play a challenging role at the tender age of 28. He also shared a scene from 'Saaransh', allowing his fans to relive the magic of this timeless classic.