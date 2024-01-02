Antonio Banderas Unveils New Godspell Album and Announces Upcoming Theater Projects

Renowned actor Antonio Banderas and his theater company, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, have unveiled their latest accomplishment – the cast album for the Spanish production of the musical Godspell. This masterpiece is a result of a fruitful collaboration with Estudio Caribe and Emilio Aragón, who not only served as a collaborator but also wore the hat of the director and musical director.

Godspell Album: A Global Release

The album, a rendition of John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz’s musical, is now globally accessible on various streaming and digital platforms. For those who prefer a physical copy, the CDs can be obtained within Spain and are available for pre-order in the United States. This highly anticipated musical production first made its appearance in Malaga, Spain, on November 3, 2022.

Featuring a Diverse Cast

The cast recording showcases the talents of a diverse group of performers, including Aaron Cobos, Andro Crespo, Angy Fernández, Noemí Gallego, Daniel Garod, Pepe Nufrio, Raúl Ortiz, Nuria Pérez, Laia Prats, Roko, and Víctor Ullate Roche. Adding to the melodic ensemble are performances by Javier Ariano, Daniel Garod, and Mónica Solaun.

Antonio Banderas: The Visionary Behind New Projects

The Godspell album is not the only endeavor Antonio Banderas has under his belt. The actor has recently announced two new projects for his theater company, namely the musicals ‘Tocando Nuestra Canción’ and ‘Gypsy’, set to premiere in 2024. The auditions for actors, singers, and dancers will be conducted in Madrid from February 27 to March 5, 2024.

The musical ‘Tocando Nuestra Canción’ is a romantic comedy inspired by the lives of its authors, while ‘Gypsy’ is a musical adaptation of the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The productions are expected to feature actors such as María Adamuz, Miquel Fernández, Marta Ribera, and Lydia Fairén, further solidifying Banderas’ commitment to fostering thriving theater productions.