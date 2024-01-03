Antonio Banderas on Talent Hunt for Two Broadway-Style Musicals

Acclaimed actor and director, Antonio Banderas, is on a talent hunt for two Broadway-style musicals slated for his Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga. The highly anticipated productions, ‘Touching Our Song’ and ‘Gypsy’, are to host an open call for auditions on February 27 in Madrid, with the applications window closing on January 14.

Audition Details

The auditions aim to discover understudies and six additional performers possessing robust acting, singing, and dancing capabilities for ‘Touching Our Song’. This romantic comedy, featuring music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, is set to charm audiences from June, starring Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz.

‘Gypsy’ – A Classic Revisited

‘Gypsy’, a Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical, is based on the memoirs of artist and actress Gypsy Rose Lee. The show, scheduled for an October premiere and directed by Banderas himself, already boasts Marta Rivera and Lydia Fairén in its cast. The auditions seek 27 additional talents, including young women with prowess in tap dancing and acrobatics, along with men capable of falsetto singing and playing musical instruments.

Banderas’ Return to Theatre

This venture marks Banderas’ return to the realm of theatre following his recent stint in ‘Babygirl’, an erotic thriller by A24. Helmed by director Halina Reijn, the film also features Nicole Kidman in its star-studded cast. With his current focus on musical theatre, Banderas continues to demonstrate his diverse artistic prowess, much to the delight of his global fan base.