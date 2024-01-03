en English
Arts & Entertainment

Antonio Banderas on Talent Hunt for Two Broadway-Style Musicals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Antonio Banderas on Talent Hunt for Two Broadway-Style Musicals

Acclaimed actor and director, Antonio Banderas, is on a talent hunt for two Broadway-style musicals slated for his Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga. The highly anticipated productions, ‘Touching Our Song’ and ‘Gypsy’, are to host an open call for auditions on February 27 in Madrid, with the applications window closing on January 14.

Audition Details

The auditions aim to discover understudies and six additional performers possessing robust acting, singing, and dancing capabilities for ‘Touching Our Song’. This romantic comedy, featuring music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, is set to charm audiences from June, starring Miquel Fernández and María Adamuz.

‘Gypsy’ – A Classic Revisited

‘Gypsy’, a Tony and Laurence Olivier Award-winning musical, is based on the memoirs of artist and actress Gypsy Rose Lee. The show, scheduled for an October premiere and directed by Banderas himself, already boasts Marta Rivera and Lydia Fairén in its cast. The auditions seek 27 additional talents, including young women with prowess in tap dancing and acrobatics, along with men capable of falsetto singing and playing musical instruments.

Banderas’ Return to Theatre

This venture marks Banderas’ return to the realm of theatre following his recent stint in ‘Babygirl’, an erotic thriller by A24. Helmed by director Halina Reijn, the film also features Nicole Kidman in its star-studded cast. With his current focus on musical theatre, Banderas continues to demonstrate his diverse artistic prowess, much to the delight of his global fan base.

Arts & Entertainment Spain
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

