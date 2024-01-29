Anton Du Beke Unveils Hair Transplant on 'Loose Women'; Deborah Meaden's Decade-long Dance Journey

Renowned ballroom dancer and TV judge, Anton Du Beke, recently revealed his successful hair transplant results during an appearance on the TV show 'Loose Women.' Du Beke, celebrated in the industry, took the opportunity to shed light on his procedure, detailing how hair was harvested from the back of his head and meticulously replanted at the front. He praised his surgeon as a genius, reflecting his satisfaction with the procedure's outcome. The dancer spoke about his desire to emulate the youthful appearance of Bobby Brazier, a fellow Strictly Come Dancing star.

Du Beke's Emotional Moment at London Palladium

In a moment of heartfelt reflection, Du Beke also opened up about his performance at the iconic London Palladium. This experience, he shared, was a long-cherished dream come to fruition. He spoke fondly of the late Strictly star Bruce Forsyth, whose ashes are interred beneath the Palladium's stage. Du Beke expressed a profound sense of Forsyth's presence during his performance, elevating the experience to an emotional highpoint in his career.

Continued Passion for Dance: Deborah Meaden

Adding a charming note to the story, Deborah Meaden, a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and a star of Dragons' Den, revealed her continued passion for dance, a decade after her stint on the show. She disclosed that her husband, Paul Farmer, had secretly taken up dance lessons while she was participating on Strictly. This shared interest has since blossomed into a bonding activity for the couple, with Meaden even skipping a Tango lesson to make her TV appearance.