Antiques Roadshow Unveils Rare Female Nude Portrait by Virginia Woolf's Relative

It was an unusual day on the set of Antiques Roadshow when an elderly woman walked in with a distinctive item for valuation - a nude portrait of herself. Painted 45 years ago, the artwork depicts the woman, pregnant and unclothed, in the streets of Bethnal Green. Despite the outdoor setting of the painting, the woman clarified that the artwork was based on a photograph taken within the confines of her flat.

Artwork's Unique History

Accompanying the woman was her adult son, the unborn baby featured in the painting. Their shared history with the artwork and the artist added a personal dimension to the valuation process. The artist behind the portrait, Nerissa Garnett, hails from a highly influential artistic family. She is the great-niece of renowned writer Virginia Woolf and granddaughter of painter Vanessa Bell.

Significance and Valuation

The Antiques Roadshow expert commended Garnett's distinctive style and the uniqueness of the female nude portrait by a female artist. The rarity of the piece, combined with its unique backstory, led to an estimated value of between £1,500 and £2,000 at auction. Despite its monetary value, the painting's true worth lies in its rich history linking the subject, the artist, and the family it has been passed down to.

Unearthing Artistic Narratives

The episode of Antiques Roadshow featuring the nude portrait valuation not only showcased an interesting piece of art but also unearthed an intricate narrative woven around it. The painting, far from being a mere object, serves as a testament to the close relationship between the woman, her unborn son, and the artist. It is a reminder of the powerful narratives that lie hidden within pieces of art, waiting to be discovered, appreciated, and valued.