Antiques Roadshow Guest Stunned by £30,000 Valuation of My Little Pony Collection

An astounding revelation unfolded on a recent episode of Antiques Roadshow, as a guest was caught off guard by the massive valuation of her extensive My Little Pony toy collection. Having started amassing these colorful equine figures in the 1980s, the unnamed enthusiast has managed to gather over 600 individual pieces, a feat that Antiques expert Mark Hill referred to as a 'serious addiction.'

Not Just Child's Play

While many might dismiss such collections as mere child's play, Hill emphasized the crucial factor that often distinguishes valueless hoards from lucrative collections: the condition of the items. In this case, the My Little Pony toys were in excellent shape, a key element that significantly drove up their worth.

One toy, in particular, drew Hill's attention—a blue pony named Princess Saphire Variant III. He noted that a similar figurine had recently sold, fetching a price between £1,000 and £1,500.

A Surprising Valuation

When asked for an estimate, the guest ventured that the entire collection's value might be higher than £10,000, citing a previous appraisal that pegged it at approximately £30,000 the prior year. Hill agreed with this valuation, suggesting that prices have probably increased, especially amid the lockdown period—indicative of the growing market for such collectibles.

Viewers' Reaction

The revelation understandably surprised viewers of Antiques Roadshow, with social media comments reflecting a blend of disbelief and nostalgia. Some found it hard to equate the high valuation with what they perceived as 'a mass-produced lump of plastic,' especially when compared to original art linked to the Bloomsbury Group. The episode aired on Sunday night at 8 pm on BBC One and iPlayer, leaving many viewers with a newfound appreciation for their childhood toys.