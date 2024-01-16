Antigua's Wadadli Pen Inc. Launches 2024 Challenge Season

In the realm of literary arts, Wadadli Pen Inc. stands as a beacon of creativity, fostering storytelling across a wide spectrum of emotions and experiences. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this non-profit organization in Antigua and Barbuda has launched its 2024 Challenge season, inviting writers of all ages to submit their work by February 16, 2024.

A Platform for Budding and Established Writers

Wadadli Pen, known for its unwavering commitment to the literary arts, advocates a free-spirited approach to writing. Participants are encouraged to pen their first draft without adherence to guidelines, allowing their creativity to flow unimpeded. However, writers are advised to revisit the guidelines before submission to ensure technical accuracy.

Support for the Literary Arts

Wadadli Pen Inc. is backed by an array of patrons, including returning supporters and new contributors. Their contributions play a vital role in nurturing and showcasing the literary arts in Antigua and Barbuda. The organization also seeks volunteers and interns to support their year-round mission. Details about how to get involved are available on the Wadadli Pen blog.

The 2024 Challenge: Categories and Participation

The 2024 Challenge offers a variety of categories to inspire creativity. These include sections for past winners, almost-winners, and age-specific groups. The submission process is entirely online, making it accessible for participants from different corners of the world.