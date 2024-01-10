Anticipation Grows for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Filming Start

The popular teen romance series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ (TSITP) is all set to return with a third season. Confirmation of the renewal has fans eagerly expecting the commencement of filming, which is slated to unfold in Wilmington, North Carolina, this spring. However, a haze of uncertainty surrounds the exact production dates as ongoing negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) unions have caused some delays.

Speculations on the Release Date

An intriguing development is the conspicuous absence of TSITP from Prime Video’s 2024 teaser trailer. This omission has sparked speculation among fans and critics alike that the release of the much-anticipated season might be deferred to 2025. While there is no official word yet, the silence from the platform has merely fanned the flames of curiosity.

Stars Reveal Their Anticipation

Actor Christopher Briney, known for his portrayal of Conrad Fisher, voiced his excitement for the forthcoming season, albeit admitting he is as much in the dark regarding the filming status as the fans are. Lola Tung, who brilliantly brings to life the character of Belly, will be temporarily gracing Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ until March 17. Fans are keen to see whether her commitment aligns with the filming schedule for TSITP.

Season Three Storyline and Beyond

The third season is expected to trace the narrative of Jenny Han’s final novel in the series, ‘We’ll Always Have Summer’. This installment continues the exploration of Belly’s romantic decisions. While season 2 witnessed some divergence from the books, the cast and Han herself have emphasized their commitment to honoring the original material. In an exciting twist, Amazon has hinted at the possibility of a spinoff series, suggesting a potential expansion of the beloved TSITP universe.