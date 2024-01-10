en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anticipation Grows for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Filming Start

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Anticipation Grows for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Filming Start

The popular teen romance series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ (TSITP) is all set to return with a third season. Confirmation of the renewal has fans eagerly expecting the commencement of filming, which is slated to unfold in Wilmington, North Carolina, this spring. However, a haze of uncertainty surrounds the exact production dates as ongoing negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) unions have caused some delays.

Speculations on the Release Date

An intriguing development is the conspicuous absence of TSITP from Prime Video’s 2024 teaser trailer. This omission has sparked speculation among fans and critics alike that the release of the much-anticipated season might be deferred to 2025. While there is no official word yet, the silence from the platform has merely fanned the flames of curiosity.

Stars Reveal Their Anticipation

Actor Christopher Briney, known for his portrayal of Conrad Fisher, voiced his excitement for the forthcoming season, albeit admitting he is as much in the dark regarding the filming status as the fans are. Lola Tung, who brilliantly brings to life the character of Belly, will be temporarily gracing Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ until March 17. Fans are keen to see whether her commitment aligns with the filming schedule for TSITP.

Season Three Storyline and Beyond

The third season is expected to trace the narrative of Jenny Han’s final novel in the series, ‘We’ll Always Have Summer’. This installment continues the exploration of Belly’s romantic decisions. While season 2 witnessed some divergence from the books, the cast and Han herself have emphasized their commitment to honoring the original material. In an exciting twist, Amazon has hinted at the possibility of a spinoff series, suggesting a potential expansion of the beloved TSITP universe.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
32 seconds ago
'Senior High' Finale: Major Revelations Await as Series Wraps Up
The Philippine television series ‘Senior High’ is setting the stage for an explosive conclusion, promising significant revelations in its final two weeks. The series, which has captured the attention of millions with its compelling storyline and relatable characters, is expected to tie up loose ends and unveil long-awaited plot twists as it heads towards its
'Senior High' Finale: Major Revelations Await as Series Wraps Up
Busy Philipps' Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love
3 mins ago
Busy Philipps' Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love
AMC Unveils First Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'
3 mins ago
AMC Unveils First Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'
Governors Awards 2024 and India-Maldives Diplomatic Row Among Recent Headlines
33 seconds ago
Governors Awards 2024 and India-Maldives Diplomatic Row Among Recent Headlines
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
2 mins ago
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler: A Sopranos Sibling Bond Beyond the Screen
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
3 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates SAG Nominations: A Precursor to the Oscars?
Latest Headlines
World News
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
30 seconds
NSFAS Chairperson Ernest Khosa Steps Down Amid Leaked Audio Allegations
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
1 min
Bancroft's Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
1 min
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
1 min
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
1 min
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
3 mins
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
3 mins
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
3 mins
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
24 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
56 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app