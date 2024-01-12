Anticipation Builds for Kadokawa’s ‘Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?’

Mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts, because Kadokawa is set to premiere its original project, Shumatsu Train Doko e Ku? translated as Where Does the Doomsday Train Go?, in April 2024. This highly-anticipated series was first announced in October 2022, and the recent reveal of a new promotional video and the opening theme song has only added to the fervor surrounding the project.

Behind the Scenes of the Doomsday Train

The creative team behind this unique anime includes noteworthy industry veterans. Acclaimed director Tsutomu Mizushima is at the helm, with Michiko Yokote handling series composition. The task of character design has been entrusted to Asako Nishida, while animation production is being executed by EMT Squared.

Setting the Stage for an Intriguing Journey

The series is set in an irregular countryside town where a significant and strange occurrence is plaguing residents. It follows the tale of a group of girls who embark on an abandoned train journey to the outside world, a place where survival is uncertain. The anticipation of what lies at the ‘last stop’ of the ‘Doomsday Train’ is the compelling narrative that sets this anime apart.

Promotion and Anticipation

The second promotional video for the series has further intensified the anticipation among fans. It provides a glimpse into the thrilling narrative and introduces the main cast members. Adding to the excitement is the opening theme song, GA-TAN GO-TON, by Rei Nakashima.

Whether you are an anime, manga, film, or live-action fan, the upcoming debut of Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? is a journey you wouldn’t want to miss. With its captivating storyline, intriguing characters, and top-notch production, this series promises to be an exciting addition to the anime landscape come April 2024.