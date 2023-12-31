Anticipating Marvel’s ‘Fall Of The House Of X’: A New Chapter for X-Men

As the year concludes for Bleeding Cool, fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Fall Of The House Of X 1’, penned by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Lucas Werneck. This Marvel Comics epic portrays the X-Men in their last stand against formidable forces, with their leader Cyclops facing a death penalty trial. This publication marks a significant event, setting the stage for an enthralling new year.

‘Fall Of The House Of X’: A Struggle for Survival

The narrative of ‘Fall Of The House Of X’ unravels the so-called utopia of Krakoa, revealing a grim reality. Mutantkind faces outlawing and hunting, pushing the X-Men to their limits. With Cyclops, one of their greatest leaders, on trial and facing a potential death penalty, the X-Men must rally against the forces that have left them reeling.

Marvel Teases Previews and Future Plots

Marvel has unveiled several previews for the upcoming ‘Fall of the House Of X 1’, centred on a daring rescue mission by Wolverine and Colossus to free an imprisoned Cyclops. The series signifies the end of the Krakoan Age for mutants, illustrating the dramatic climax of the war against Orchis. Furthermore, the series will weave into ‘Rise of the Powers of X’, hinting at a new X-Men era launching in the summer of 2024.

Continued Coverage and Exciting Launches

Bleeding Cool promises more content as the new year dawns. Its regular feature, ‘The Daily Lying In The Gutters’, provides a glimpse of the day before and an outlook on the day ahead, available for fans to sign up via email. This week also heralds the launch of ‘Miguel O’Hara: Spider-Man 2099’ and ‘Vengeance of the Moon Knight’, alongside ‘Fall of the House of X’. Priced at $5.99, the first issue of ‘Fall of the House of X’ is available in multiple cover variants.