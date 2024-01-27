Anticipating 'Lantrani': A Unique Anthology Exploring Humor and Substance

Anticipation builds for the forthcoming anthology film 'Lantrani,' set to make its debut on the streaming giant, Zee5, on February 9. The movie showcases the acting prowess of Jitendra Kumar and Johny Lever, offering a triumvirate of stories, each bearing the signature of a distinctive filmmaker. Notably, the segment featuring Jitendra Kumar and Johny Lever is supervised by the nationally acclaimed director, Gurvinder Singh.

Unveiling the Layers of 'Lantrani'

The term 'Lantrani' is a colloquial expression that loosely translates to 'boasting about big things.' The film is an intriguing journey to unmask the true 'Lantrani' amidst the characters. The narrative promises to weave humor and substantial themes, providing a refreshing take on storytelling.

Actors in the Spotlight

Jitendra Kumar, celebrated for his commendable performance in 'Dry Day,' is all set to charm the audience yet again. His enthusiasm for 'Lantrani' is palpable, as he prepares to step into a role that successfully amalgamates substance with humor. Johny Lever, a seasoned actor renowned for his comic timing, is another key player to watch out for in 'Lantrani.'

The Director's Cut

Adding to the film's allure is director Gurvinder Singh, a National Award winner known for his adept storytelling. His segment in 'Lantrani' is bound to intrigue viewers, as it features the combined talents of Jitendra Kumar and Johny Lever. As we near the premiere date, the anticipation for 'Lantrani' escalates, promising a cinematic treat for Zee5 subscribers on February 9.