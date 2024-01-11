Anticipated Streaming Release of ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ in First Half of 2024

On January 9, 2024, the chilling pulse of horror crime thriller ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ reverberated through Video on Demand (VOD) platforms. Directed by Thomas Walton, the film weaves a tale of terrifying revenge and is anticipated to make its debut on popular streaming services in the first half of 2024. The delay in streaming release is speculated to boost VOD sales.

A Gripping Tale of Retribution

The narrative spotlights Star, portrayed by Scout Taylor-Compton, on a haunting journey of retribution. Following the suicide of her best friend Karma, Star sets her sights on Karma’s abusive boyfriend and his brothers – the ones she holds responsible for her friend’s tragic end. The plot delves into the darker recesses of the human psyche as Star confronts and punishes those guilty, offering viewers an intense cinematic experience.

Star-Studded Cast

In addition to Scout Taylor-Compton, the film boasts a notable ensemble including Taryn Manning, Michael Berryman, and Kane Hodder. Their performances lend the film an extra layer of depth and authenticity, allowing the audience to immerse themselves fully in the unfolding drama.

Distribution and Streaming Platforms

While the official streaming platform for ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ remains unconfirmed, industry conjecture suggests that it may land on Amazon Prime Video or Starz. This speculation stems from the recurring distribution patterns of Gravitas Ventures, the film’s distributor. Subscribers of these services can look forward to accessing the film upon its release.

The anticipated streaming release of ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ in the first half of 2024 brings with it a chilling tale of revenge and retribution. The film’s journey from VOD to streaming platforms is a testament to the evolving dynamics of film distribution and consumption in the digital age.