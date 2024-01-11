en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anticipated Streaming Release of ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ in First Half of 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Anticipated Streaming Release of ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ in First Half of 2024

On January 9, 2024, the chilling pulse of horror crime thriller ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ reverberated through Video on Demand (VOD) platforms. Directed by Thomas Walton, the film weaves a tale of terrifying revenge and is anticipated to make its debut on popular streaming services in the first half of 2024. The delay in streaming release is speculated to boost VOD sales.

A Gripping Tale of Retribution

The narrative spotlights Star, portrayed by Scout Taylor-Compton, on a haunting journey of retribution. Following the suicide of her best friend Karma, Star sets her sights on Karma’s abusive boyfriend and his brothers – the ones she holds responsible for her friend’s tragic end. The plot delves into the darker recesses of the human psyche as Star confronts and punishes those guilty, offering viewers an intense cinematic experience.

Star-Studded Cast

In addition to Scout Taylor-Compton, the film boasts a notable ensemble including Taryn Manning, Michael Berryman, and Kane Hodder. Their performances lend the film an extra layer of depth and authenticity, allowing the audience to immerse themselves fully in the unfolding drama.

Distribution and Streaming Platforms

While the official streaming platform for ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ remains unconfirmed, industry conjecture suggests that it may land on Amazon Prime Video or Starz. This speculation stems from the recurring distribution patterns of Gravitas Ventures, the film’s distributor. Subscribers of these services can look forward to accessing the film upon its release.

The anticipated streaming release of ‘They Turned Us Into Killers’ in the first half of 2024 brings with it a chilling tale of revenge and retribution. The film’s journey from VOD to streaming platforms is a testament to the evolving dynamics of film distribution and consumption in the digital age.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
Actress Renee Rapp, renowned for her role as Leighton in the hit series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’, announced her departure from the show in July 2023, ahead of its third season. Despite leaving the series, Rapp is set to return for a few special appearances. Beyond her television work, Rapp is making significant
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
Shane West Embraces Humorous Review of 'A Walk to Remember', Hints at Reunion with Mandy Moore
8 mins ago
Shane West Embraces Humorous Review of 'A Walk to Remember', Hints at Reunion with Mandy Moore
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
12 mins ago
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
5 mins ago
Neetu Kapoor Shares 'Mini Battles' with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on 'Koffee With Karan 8'
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
6 mins ago
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role
8 mins ago
CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role
Latest Headlines
World News
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
2 mins
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
3 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
3 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
3 mins
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
3 mins
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
3 mins
Calls for Boycott against Woolworths over Australia Day Merchandise Decision
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
4 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
4 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
4 mins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
20 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
57 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app