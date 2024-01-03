en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anticipated Isekai Anime ‘Sasaki and Peeps’ Set to Premiere

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Anticipated Isekai Anime ‘Sasaki and Peeps’ Set to Premiere

The winter of 2024 is abuzz with the anticipation of a new Isekai anime, Sasaki and Peeps. Based on a widely popular light novel by Buncoloi and illustrated by Kantoku, this anime stands out with its unique blend of adventure and comedy centered around a middle-aged office worker. The lack of Isekai anime during the previous fall season has only added fuel to the eager anticipation for Sasaki and Peeps.

From Light Novel to Anime

Serialized since January 2021, the Sasaki and Peeps light novel has already released seven volumes and enjoyed a successful manga adaptation. The anime adaptation, produced by Silver Link and directed by Mirai Minato, is set to premiere its first episode on Friday, January 5th, 2024, at 21:00 Japanese Standard Time. The anime will be broadcast on local Japanese networks and will also be available for global viewing on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for Asian fans.

A New Twist to Isekai

The storyline of Sasaki and Peeps brings a fresh twist to the Isekai genre. The protagonist, a middle-aged office worker named Sasaki, adopts a parrot named Peeps, only to discover that the bird is a powerful mage from another world. This unusual pairing leads them on extraordinary adventures that are both thrilling and hilarious.

The Anticipated Premiere

As the premiere draws closer, Kadokawa has stoked the excitement with the release of the third full trailer, revealing new cast members including Hikaru Midorikawa as Josef and Gakuto Kajiwara as Kai. The anime boasts a talented cast and staff, including voice actors Yuuki Aoi and Sugita Tomokazu. The debut season will consist of 12 episodes, each promising to deliver a unique blend of humor, adventure, and a fresh take on the Isekai genre. With the premiere only days away, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of Sasaki and Peeps Episode 1.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

