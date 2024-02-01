Anthrax Drummer Proposes to Butcher Babies Vocalist at U2 Concert

Renowned musicians, Carla Harvey, co-vocalist for the metal band Butcher Babies, and Charlie Benante, drummer for the thrash metal band Anthrax, have recently announced their engagement. The proposal unfolded during a U2 concert in Las Vegas at the Sphere on January 27, sparking a deluge of congratulations from fellow artists.

A Proposal Set to the Tune of U2

The romantic event was perfectly timed with U2's performance of their song 'One' — a moment that will now hold a special place in their hearts. The couple then took to Instagram, expressing their exhilaration and gratitude for this new chapter in their lives. The engagement news was confirmed by both artists on their respective social media accounts.

From Bandmates to Life Partners

Harvey and Benante's relationship traces back to 2019, marking a significant milestone in their journey together through the world of music. Their bond transcends their shared passion for metal, and this engagement is a testament to their commitment to each other.

Future Plans: Tour and Wedding Bells

Following this joyous announcement, Benante is set to embark on a North American tour with Anthrax. Amidst the excitement of the upcoming tour and the engagement, the couple is looking forward to planning their future together, which will undoubtedly include the beautiful sound of wedding bells.