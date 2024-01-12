en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anthony Rodia: Captaining the ‘Totally Relatable Tour’ Across the US

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Italian-American comedian, Anthony Rodia, revered as the ‘King of Off The Boat Comedy,’ is currently captaining his ‘Totally Relatable Tour’ across the United States, focusing primarily on the northeastern region. As he hits 43, Rodia is seeing a meteoric rise in his popularity, with an impressive Instagram following of 320,000 fans, significantly attributed to his prolific content creation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comedy Style and Influences

Often likened to comedic giants Sebastian Maniscalco and Joe Gatto, Rodia’s style resonates with a broad audience. He is particularly known for his unique characters, Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia, and his ‘Road Rage’ videos, all contributing to his rapidly escalating fame.

The ‘Totally Relatable Tour’

Spanning several stops in New York, such as Nyack, Rochester, Albany, Verona, Port Chester, and Huntington, the tour also marks performances in Morristown and Red Bank, New Jersey. Ticket prices for Rodia’s shows are subject to fluctuation, and a comprehensive tour schedule, along with ticket information, is readily available online.

Additional Ventures

Beyond his on-stage performances, Rodia co-hosts a weekly comedy podcast titled ‘Little Bit of Laughs’ with Goumba Johnny. The duo discuss various topics, prank call unsuspecting individuals, and engage with their audience, further solidifying Rodia’s standing in the comedic realm.

The article also highlights the bustling comedy scene, including the mention of the second-ever Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles, showcasing the vibrant and diverse landscape of comedy today.

Arts & Entertainment United States
