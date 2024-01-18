Anthony Hopkins at 86: A Life Full of Vim and Vigor

Acclaimed actor Anthony Hopkins, at 86, affirms his positive outlook on life and conscious acknowledgment of mortality. Recently, he underwent a health assessment and was declared 'in good shape.' Hopkins attributes a significant part of his well-being to a diet devoid of sugar. Three years ago, Hopkins won his second Best Actor Oscar for 'The Father' and continues to embrace his acting career with fervor. He expresses gratitude for persistent work opportunities and the mental stimulation they offer. Hopkins finds joy in preparing for roles, thereby keeping his neurological activity high.

Advertisment

Continued Love for Acting

Despite his age, Hopkins continues to relish his acting career. His recent work includes voicing a character in the sequel, 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.' He also stars in the movie 'Freud’s Last Session,' currently showing in select theaters and set to expand. Hopkins's commitment to his craft is evident in the way he discusses his role as Sigmund Freud. He reflects on the influence of Katharine Hepburn's advice and emphasizes the importance of hard work and preparation in his acting career.

Personal Hobbies and Social Media Presence

Advertisment

Aside from acting, Hopkins has personal hobbies that include painting and playing the piano. He has also embraced the digital age, creating content for social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. With over 3.4 million followers on TikTok, Hopkins brings humor and laughter to his fans by posting videos of himself goofing around. His wife and niece encouraged him to join TikTok, and despite his initial reluctance, he continues to post videos, adopting a youthful attitude and a refusal to act his age.

Embracing Mortality

Alongside his robust life, Hopkins maintains a strong awareness of mortality. He reflects on the mysteries of faith, mortality, and the transient nature of life. However, rather than being morose, he finds humor and beauty in the world amidst its challenges. His lifestyle focuses on self-care, ensuring he gets plenty of rest and maintains a diet free of sweeteners. Despite his age, Anthony Hopkins remains engaged with life, transforming any obstacles into opportunities for growth.