Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy

Known for his portrayals of villainous characters, Anthony Carrigan is ready to don the cape in the upcoming film, Superman: Legacy. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, the actor unveiled his thoughts on the transition from playing villains to a superhero role, specifically that of Metamorpho, a character he finds relatable due to Metamorpho’s sense of feeling ‘different and freakish’. Carrigan’s personal understanding of this feeling stems from his condition, alopecia.

From Villain to Superhero

Carrigan has carved a niche for himself in the realm of villainous characters, especially with his role as Victor Zsasz in the television series, Gotham. But he’s switching things up with his role in Superman: Legacy. Carrigan expressed that it’s refreshing to play a superhero, but the joy of his craft lies in the challenge of exploring his characters in diverse directions, be they heroes or villains.

Aim for Authenticity

What Carrigan aims for in every role is authenticity and truth. He doesn’t confine himself to the binary of heroes and villains but seeks to investigate the opposites within a character’s personality. He believes that every role presents an opportunity to delve into the complexities of the human condition.

Superman: Legacy’s Release Date

Superman: Legacy, featuring Carrigan as Metamorpho, is set to hit the screens on July 11, 2025. This release date is significant as it’s aligned with the release dates of other highly anticipated DC Universe films, including Joker: Folie a Deux and The Batman – Part II.