Anthony Boyle Drops F-Bomb on Live TV During 'Sunday Brunch'

During a live telecast of Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, actor Anthony Boyle found himself in an unexpected predicament. The 29-year-old Irish actor, fresh from the Los Angeles premiere of 'Masters of the Air,' a new series in which he stars, unintentionally used profane language on air. His inadvertent slip of the tongue happened while discussing his jet lag, and it led to a brief moment of shock among the other guests present.

Shock and Apology

The unexpected utterance of the F-bomb stunned the other guests, including Hasan Semay, James Arthur, Julia Sawalha, Nick Helm, Jon Pointing, and Katherine Waterston. The sudden outburst prompted the show's host, Tim Lovejoy, to immediately apologize for the inappropriate language. Boyle, realizing his error, also extended his apologies for the mishap. However, the group eventually brushed off the incident, breaking into laughter and even using the incident as a moment of amusement.

Light-Heartedness Prevails

Despite the initial shock, Lovejoy lightened the atmosphere by making a humorous reference to the situation while handing out Sunday Brunch radiator keys to the guests. This gesture proved effective in easing the tension and allowing the show to continue with its scheduled segments and guest interactions.

'Masters of the Air'

Boyle's appearance on Sunday Brunch was primarily to promote 'Masters of the Air,' a new series produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, and based on the book by Donald L. Miller. The series, which shines a light on the experiences of the US Air Force's 100th Bomb Group during World War II, features an ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle himself. With a screenplay by John Orloff and episodes directed by well-known filmmakers like Cary Joji Fukunaga and Tim Van Patten, the show is expected to make a significant impact in the war drama genre. It premiered on Apple TV+ with two initial episodes on January 26, 2024, and is set to release weekly episodes until the season finale on March 15.